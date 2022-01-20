How I Met Your Father: Makers Pays Tribute To HIMYM Narrator Bob Saget In Premiere Episode

How I Met Your Mother's spin-off show How I Met Your Father, recently premiered on the Hulu app in the US and Disney Plus Hotstar in India. The makers paid a tribute to Bob Saget in the first episode of the show. For the unversed, Bob was the narrator of all the nine seasons of the original series.

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor & Other Celebs Mourn Death Of Full House Actor Bob Saget

Bob Saget played the older version of HIMYM's character Ted Mosby (played by Josh Radner). He passed away on January 9 in Florida at the age of 65. The actor was found dead in his hotel room amid a country wide tour. According to police reports, the investigation found nothing suspicious about his death.

At the end of HIMYF's first episode, a title card honouring Bob Saget was displayed, which read, "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget." The late comedian and actor was remembered as "truly legendary human" by the spin-off executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, the producers said, "The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act. It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. RIP to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved."

Bob Saget Passes Away At 65, Full House Co-Star John Stamos Says 'I Am Broken'

How I Met Your Father led by Hilary Duff also stars Suraj Sharma, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran in leading roles. It follows Sophie played by Duff telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are.