James Michael Tyler Known As Gunther From Friends Passes Away

James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther on 90s hit sitcom Friends passed away at the age of 59. The actor's manager Toni Benson revealed that he was battling prostate cancer since 2018 and succumbed to the illness on Sunday, October 24, at his Los Angeles home.

Benson also shared a tribute to the star and said, "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures."

Back in May 2021, James had made a special appearance on Friends: The Reunion. At the time, appearing via Zoom he had revealed he was unable to attend in person due to his health issues. Talking about the show, he said, "It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly. I could not have imagined just a better experience. All these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It felt very, very special."

Tyler shared that he didn't reveal his illness before then because: "I didn't want it to be like 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer'." While Tyler was not one of the leads of the cast or their love interest, the actor has quite the fan following due to the beloved character. He made over 33 appearances and was part of over 150 out of 236 episodes.

Friends' James Michael Tyler AKA Gunther Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Reportedly, after being diagnosed with cancer, Tyler starred in two short films while undergoing treatment. He had also performed the Stephan Kalinich poem If You Knew to help raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Soon after the news hit social media, many tributes poured in. Kevin Bright, former executive producer of Friends shared the news and said, "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever."

Writer and producer Jeffrey Klarik mourned Tyler's passing as a very sad day and wrote, "He was a lovely, lovely man. Today is a very sad day."

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Dating Rumours With David Schwimmer, Calls Them 'Bizzare'

The official Friends Twitter page also shared on a message from Warner Bros. Television Studios, "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno