Mirzapur 2 Makers Issue Apology To Dhabba Author Surender Mohan Pathak And Assure Rectification

Makers Issued A Apology Letter To Dhabba Author

The letter to the author reads, "It has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series-- Mirzapur Season 2 -- which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named 'Dhabba' which has been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers."

Makers Have Assured Rectification In Three Week's Time

"We sincerely apologise for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of Hindi crime fiction," added the makers.

It further stated, "We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks. Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for inadvertently hurting your sentiments."

Author Has Also Accepted Apology

Later on Friday evening, Pathak accepted the letter of apology and asked them to make the necessary rectification. He tweeted, "We thank you for considering our letter and for your reply. We accept your apology and expect that the rectification will take place within the 3 weeks' time as requested by you."

Mirzapur 2 has been surrounded by controversies but it continues to be a fan favourite show. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar, Mirzapur 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.