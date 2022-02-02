Mithya Trailer: Huma Qureshi & Avantika Dassani's New Show Is A Web Of Lies With Real Consequences

ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of Huma Qureshi's awaited web show Mithya. Reportedly based on the 2019 series Cheat, the show also marks the acting debut of Bollywood actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani. It also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Huma took to her Instagram account to share the trailer and wrote, "Lies are dangerous, but can truth be fatal? Welcoming you to the world of Mithya, with Juhi Adhikari Watch #Mithya on 18th February only on @ZEE5 #AGameOfLies #MithyaOnZEE5."

Debutante Avantika also shared the trailer on her Instagram profile adding an insight in the caption. She added, "You want to know the truth, but do you have the courage to listen? Come take a peek into Rhea Rajguru's world of Mithya." Take a look at the trailer:

Mithya follows Huma Qureshi's character Juhi, who is a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. The trailer reveals that Juhi accuses Rhea of plagiarism and tries to get her suspended. However, Rhea accuses her of using the paper as a means to exact vengeance about a personal matter.

On the other hand, Juhi can be seen having issues with her husband and in her married life. But Rhea takes advantage of the differences between the couple. Thetrailer soon gets dark as both refuse to back down in the psychological combat.

The makers have described the show as, "What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading (ladies?) to a devastating sequence of events. Mithya takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them."

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, Mithya is all set to release on ZEE5's streaming platform on February 18, 2022.