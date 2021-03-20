Monica Dogra On Gaps Between Her Projects: I Was Replaced In As Many As 6-7 Projects & It Was Heartbreaking

Monica Dogra, who is best known for her films like Rock On and Dhobi Ghat, was recently seen in the web series The Married Woman (TMW). She played the role of Peeplika, and the web series also starred Ridhi Dogra in the lead role. Both the actresses received accolades for their amazing performances from viewers. Monica, who is thrilled with the response, spoke about the same and also about the gaps between her acting projects.

Monica also spoke about her upcoming web series Cartel and revealed what made her take up the show. About viewers' reaction to TMW, she told HT, "The reactions to TMW have been positive and warm. I feel like I am dreaming. I had been shooting another web show, Cartel, and when I was offered this part, I knew I had to take it up. There are so many similarities between my character and my real life- I am an artist, have been estranged from my mum, grew up in a troubled home, have fallen with a Muslim guy and all of these things happened with my character too. The experience so specific and felt like it was written by the divine."

Talking about the gaps between her projects, she said that it wasn't planned and added that although she got many projects she doesn't know why it didn't happen. She also revealed that she was replaced in as many as six to seven projects and it was heartbreaking.

She said, "Nothing kept me away from acting. I got many projects and then they didn't happen. And I didn't know why. I went through a lot of struggle. I was replaced in as many as six-seven projects and it was heartbreaking; especially as those projects became hits; which hurt even more. It was difficult and hard. I am fortunate that I have my music to fall back on. Sometimes, I would think, why was it happening? So when TMW came along, I knew this dynamix and difficult character to portray. There is controversy around the show as well so I feel I was made for this."

Also Read: Exclusive! Purru Talks About His Show Love J Action; Says He Never Thought He Could Pull Off Such A Role

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh: I Am Not Sure Whether I Would Ever Like To Return To TV