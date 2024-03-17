HanuMan OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's Where To Watch Teja Sajja's Super Hero Movie

HanuMan
OTT
Release:
HanuMan,
a
Telugu-language
superhero
film
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma
and
produced
by
Primeshow
Entertainment,
boasts
an
ensemble
cast
featuring
Teja
Sajja,
Amritha
Aiyer,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
and
Vinay
Rai.
HanuMan's
trailer
spans
over
3
minutes,
and
viewers
are
hailing
it
as
a
thrilling
experience
guided
by
director
Prasanth
Varma.
With
Teja
Sajja
in
the
lead,
this
film
promises
an
engaging
adventure.
Set
in
the
fictional
village
of
Anjanadri,
this
movie
marks
the
first
installment
of
the
Prasanth
Varma
Cinematic
Universe
(PVCU),
followed
by
Adhira.
The
movie
was
released
on
January
12,
2024,
coinciding
with
the
grand
Sankranti
festivities.
HanuMan
OTT
Release
Platform
The
original
Telugu
version
of
the
super-blockbuster
"Hanuman" is
now
available
for
streaming
on
ZEE5,
offering
audiences
an
opportunity
to
relive
the
captivating
tale
in
its
authentic
form.
"Hanuman"
promises
a
delightful
cinematic
experience
filled
with
thrilling
moments
and
stunning
visuals.
Meanwhile,
for
Hindi-speaking
audiences,
the
Hindi
version
of
the
film
is
currently
streaming
on
Jio
Cinema,
ensuring
a
wider
reach
for
this
beloved
story.
With
its
availability
on
two
major
streaming
platforms,
"Hanuman" continues
to
enchant
viewers
with
its
narrative
and
characters.
HanuMan
Cast
HanuMan
features
Teja
Sajja
as
Hanumanthu,
Amritha
Aiyer
as
Meenakshi,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
as
Anjamma,
Vinay
Rai
as
Michael,
and
a
talented
supporting
cast.
With
Prasanth
Varma
at
the
helm
and
a
creative
team
that
includes
cinematographer
Dasaradhi
Shivendra
and
music
composers
Anudeep
Dev,
Hari
Gowra,
and
Krishna
Saurabh,
HanuMan
promises
to
be
a
thrilling
Sankranthi
treat
for
moviegoers.