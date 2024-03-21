Hanu-Man OTT Release: Teja Sajja Bags No. 1 Spot On Streaming Platform, Surpasses Bollywood Heroes
Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man' has set a new standard in the entertainment industry with its successful OTT and TV simultaneous release, captivating audiences worldwide and outperforming blockbusters on major platforms. The film, merging modern storytelling with mythology, has grossed over ₹300 crore globally.
