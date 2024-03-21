Hanu-Man OTT Release: Teja Sajja Bags No. 1 Spot On Streaming Platform, Surpasses Bollywood Heroes

Hanu-Man OTT Release: Teja Sajja's film 'Hanu-Man’ has achieved remarkable success, setting new standards in the entertainment industry. It has made a significant impact, captivating audiences worldwide with its modern take on mythology. The film's unique release strategy, being the first to stream simultaneously on television and OTT platforms, has met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the public.



Leading the charge with an electrifying performance, Teja Sajja has outshined other blockbusters like 'Dunki’ and 'Animal’ on major OTT platforms. His exceptional portrayal has placed him at the pinnacle of cinema, as evidenced by topping Ormax Media's "Top Theatrical Films of the Week on OTT." This achievement highlights Sajja’s growing influence and popularity in the film industry.

The buzz around 'Hanu-Man’ is not just limited to digital platforms; its box office performance is equally impressive. The film has grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, showcasing its massive appeal. Teja Sajja's role in 'Hanu-Man’ has surpassed performances by industry heavyweights such as Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, establishing him as a significant actor in contemporary cinema.

'Hanu-Man’ offers a captivating experience that combines modern storytelling with elements of mythology. Its success is a testament to the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, where innovative release strategies and compelling performances can lead to unprecedented success. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of Teja Sajja in 'Hanu-Man’, available on JioCinema.