Lirisha Reveals Impact of Mohan Babu's Strict On-Set Discipline: Controversies Unveiled

Mohan Babu, a versatile figure in the film industry, has carved a name for himself as an actor, hero, villain, and producer. Known as the "collections king," his reputation extends beyond his on-screen roles. Behind the scenes, Mohan Babu is renowned for his strict adherence to rules during movie shoots, particularly regarding punctuality. This insistence on discipline has led to a perception of him as a strict figure among co-stars and crew members.

His strictness has sometimes led to conflicts. There are rumors that Mohan Babu has been physically aggressive towards those who fail to meet his standards of punctuality and professionalism on set. A notable incident involves actress Lirisha, who shared her experience working with Mohan Babu in an interview. During the filming of 'Vakeel Saab,' she alleged that Mohan Babu pushed her so hard that she fell and got dirty in mud. However, she later clarified that it was part of an act for the scene, and Mohan Babu had provided first aid before explaining the situation.

Lirisha's journey to the film industry began through television serials, and her role as a lady SI in 'Vakeel Saab' significantly boosted her public profile. Despite the controversy, she expressed happiness over her growth as an artist through this film. Her involvement in 'Vakeel Saab' came after being recommended by comedian Ali for a role where she acted alongside Mohan Babu and Prakash Raj. During one scene with Prakash Raj, Lirisha struggled to perform a fall convincingly. After several unsuccessful attempts, Mohan Babu intervened and pushed her with a stick to achieve the desired effect for the scene.

Despite these controversies, Lirisha reflects positively on her experience, highlighting the significant attention she received from 'Vakeel Saab,' which was unparalleled in her twenty-year career. Her story sheds light on the complexities of working in the film industry, where discipline and creativity often intersect in unexpected ways.