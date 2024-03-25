Lirisha Reveals Impact of Mohan Babu's Strict On-Set Discipline: Controversies Unveiled

Mohan
Babu,
a
versatile
figure
in
the
film
industry,
has
carved
a
name
for
himself
as
an
actor,
hero,
villain,
and
producer.
Known
as
the
"collections
king," his
reputation
extends
beyond
his
on-screen
roles.
Behind
the
scenes,
Mohan
Babu
is
renowned
for
his
strict
adherence
to
rules
during
movie
shoots,
particularly
regarding
punctuality.
This
insistence
on
discipline
has
led
to
a
perception
of
him
as
a
strict
figure
among
co-stars
and
crew
members.
His
strictness
has
sometimes
led
to
conflicts.
There
are
rumors
that
Mohan
Babu
has
been
physically
aggressive
towards
those
who
fail
to
meet
his
standards
of
punctuality
and
professionalism
on
set.
A
notable
incident
involves
actress
Lirisha,
who
shared
her
experience
working
with
Mohan
Babu
in
an
interview.
During
the
filming
of
'Vakeel
Saab,'
she
alleged
that
Mohan
Babu
pushed
her
so
hard
that
she
fell
and
got
dirty
in
mud.
However,
she
later
clarified
that
it
was
part
of
an
act
for
the
scene,
and
Mohan
Babu
had
provided
first
aid
before
explaining
the
situation.
Lirisha's
journey
to
the
film
industry
began
through
television
serials,
and
her
role
as
a
lady
SI
in
'Vakeel
Saab'
significantly
boosted
her
public
profile.
Despite
the
controversy,
she
expressed
happiness
over
her
growth
as
an
artist
through
this
film.
Her
involvement
in
'Vakeel
Saab'
came
after
being
recommended
by
comedian
Ali
for
a
role
where
she
acted
alongside
Mohan
Babu
and
Prakash
Raj.
During
one
scene
with
Prakash
Raj,
Lirisha
struggled
to
perform
a
fall
convincingly.
After
several
unsuccessful
attempts,
Mohan
Babu
intervened
and
pushed
her
with
a
stick
to
achieve
the
desired
effect
for
the
scene.
Despite
these
controversies,
Lirisha
reflects
positively
on
her
experience,
highlighting
the
significant
attention
she
received
from
'Vakeel
Saab,'
which
was
unparalleled
in
her
twenty-year
career.
Her
story
sheds
light
on
the
complexities
of
working
in
the
film
industry,
where
discipline
and
creativity
often
intersect
in
unexpected
ways.