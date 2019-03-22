Akhil Akkineni In Love With A Marriage Bureau Owner? Full Deets Inside!

The year 2019 started on a terrible note for young actor Akhil Akkineni as his much-hyped Mr Majnu opened to a poor response at the box office and ended up being a failure. The movie, directed by Tholi Prema fame Venky Atlluri, also failed to impress critics and this took a big toll on the young actor's career. Now, Akhil is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

According to a leading website, Akhil might soon team up with actress Kiara Advani for a romantic drama to be directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar under Allu Aravind's banner. As per inside sources, the Bharat Ane Nenu girl will be seen playing the role of a marriage bureau owner in the said movie.

Akhil began his career in 2015 with Akhil which turned out to be a colossal failure and received negative reviews from all corners. Thereafter, he returned with Hello which did not do as well as expected. Mr Majnu ended up becoming his third consecutive flop. It will be worth watching if the movie with Kiara helps him get a much-needed hit.

Meanwhile, Kiara too is not going through a good phase in Tollywood. She was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama which flopped big time and wrecked her promising career.

