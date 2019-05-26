English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 17): Mahesh Babu’s Movie Continues Its Good Run

    By
    |

    Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a hit. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, featured 'Prince' in the le of o a Chie Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. With 2018 in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi which released on May 9, 2019 and opened to a good response a the box office. More than two weeks later, it is still raking in the moolah.

    Day 17 Collections

    As per latest reports, Maharshi collected nearly Rs 1 crore at the AP/TS box office on Day 17 and witnessed good growth once again. The film is clearly still the top choice of the target audience.

    The King Of Nizam

    Mahashi collected Rs 0.43 crore at the Nizam box office on Day 17 and remained strong. The film's total 17-day share stands at Rs 7.17 crore which is a non-Baahubali record.

    ABCD Failure Helps Mahashi

    Allu Sirish's ABCD, the only major Telugu release of the previous week, failed o lie up to expectations and ended up being a disappointment which helped the Super Star's film stay strong in Week 2.

    The Prophecy Comes True l

    During the Mahashi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would meet the expectations of movie buffs and emerge as a clean hit.

    "How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

    His words seem to have become a reality.

    The Road Ahead...

    As the film has entered the third week, it is likely to slow down in the coming days before ending its run on a solid note. Enough said!

    Read: Maharshi Movie Review: Mahesh Babu Delivers His Career Best Performance In This Memorable Film!

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue