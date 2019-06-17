RRR: Nizam Rights Of Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Movie To Be Sold For This Historic Amount?

In 2017, ace director SS Rajamouli proved his mettle when Baahubali 2 opened to a sensational response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. The film, featuring Prabhas in the lead, did exceptionally well in all markets and helped Tollywood reach new heights. With the Baahubali saga in the past, 'Jakkanna' is currently working on RRR, which is touted to be the biggest movie of his career. Now, here is an exciting update about the magnum opus.

According to reports, the RRR team wants Rs 80 crore for the Nizam rights and this has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Moreover, many industry insiders feel that the team will struggle to find buyers in the area as such a demand is completely unheard of. Baahubali 2 had raked in Rs 66 crore in Nizam, which is an all-time record. As such, RRR will have to create history in order to merely save its Nizam distributor from a disaster. Enough said!

RRR, being produced by DVV Danayy, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and marks their first collaboration. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.

Brit beauty Daisy Edgar Jones was originally cast as the female lead opposite Tarak but she opted out due to personal reasons. Her replacement has not been finalised yet.

