      Acharya! Chiranjeevi Falls Prey To Slip Of Tongue, Announces Chiru 152

      Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Chiru 152. The movie, touted to be a social drama, is in the headlines these days for all the good reasons. Recently, there were rumours that Mahesh Babu would accompany the Megastar for the social drama which indeed left fans with joy. Now the film is in the news again. Recently, at the pre-release event of O Pitta Katha, Chiranjeevi, the chief guest for the event, committed a goof up. He unexpectedly confirmed the title of Chiru 152 while talking about his next and immediately apologized to the director of the movie, Koratala Siva for the blunder. Before his confirmation, rumours were rife that the movie is titled Acharya, but the makers had not confirmed the news.

      Chiru 152 is being jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. Acharya revolves around the subject of Naxalite and also has Trisha Krishna and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Trisha-Chiranjeevi will pair up after a decade of AR Murugadoss' Stalin.

      On a related note, Chiranjeevi's previous outing, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy turned out to be a failure at the box office. The movie, directed by Surender Reddy, had Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles.

