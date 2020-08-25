Here’s Why Ram Charan Decided To Do Extended Cameo In Chiranjeevi’s Acharya!

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday (August 22), makers of Chiru 152 shared the first look poster of Megastar's next, which is titled as Acharya. After seeing Chiranjeevi in rebel avatar, his fans can't control their excitement to witness his magic on the big screen.

The Koratala Siva's directorial venture is in the news for its powerful cast. For the unversed, apart from Chiranjeevi, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead while Ram Charan in an extended cameo. Earlier, makers were planning to cast Mahesh Babu for the guest appearance, but due to his high remuneration, Chiru advised the makers to choose his son Ram Charan for it.

Fans have been quite curious to know about Ram Charan's role in Acharya. They also wanted to know why he chose to do a cameo. In an interview with a leading daily, Ram Charan answered his fans' questions and revealed why he decided to be a part of Acharya.

Ram Charan said, "My mom's dream is to see both me and my father on the silver screen in full-fledged roles and I hope that our combo in Acharya will create a lasting impression." The RRR actor also said that whatever he is today is only because of his father.

"The stardom, stature and public reception that I own is all due to my father. It's an honour and dream come true to share the screen with him. Earlier, my dad played a special cameo in my 2015 film Bruce Lee and similarly, I too appeared in a dance moment with him in Khaidi No. 150," Ram Charan added.

On a related note, Ram Charan will have 25 to 30 minutes role in Chiranjeevi's next which is touted to be a socio-political drama. The film was supposed to be released on August 14, 2020, but due to the pandemic, it has been kept on hold.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The magnum opus is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

