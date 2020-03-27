Chiranjeevi Gets Trolled For Being Too Responsive On Twitter

The actor-politician Chiranjeevi is known for his humble nature in the Telugu film industry. But, that nature has not gone well on Twitter. The megastar, who entered Twitter on the occasion of Ugadi, is getting trolled for being 'too responsive' on the micro-blogging site.

Ever since he entered Twitter, fans, as well as celebrities, are welcoming Chiranjeevi with special notes. Interestingly, Chiru too is thanking every single celebrity who welcomed him on Twitter with love and respect. The Megastar addressed Mahesh Babu as Superstar, Kajal as Ammadu and praised Tarak for his corona awareness video with Ram Charan. However, his reply to Puri Jagannadh's tweet caught everyone's attention.

Puri Jagannadh welcomed Chiranjeevi by tweeting, "Sirrrrrrrrrrr @KChiruTweets welcome to social media. In this time of social distancing , social media will keep us close to you now".

Sirrrrrrrrrrr @KChiruTweets welcome to social media. In this time of social distancing , social media will keep us close to you now 😘🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) March 25, 2020

Replying to him, Chiru wrote, "Thank you @purijagan Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home."

Thank you @purijagan Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home . https://t.co/NXiPjDoV2O — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Well, Chiranjeevi's humble nature didn't go well with many netizens as they trolled him for being too responsive on Twitter. Many people also shared Chiru memes on social media.

See trolls here:

Ayyababoi Miki Flow Agatla 😁 pic.twitter.com/Yv8EVYkf5i — Anil Anil Dhfm (@AnilAnilDhfm1) March 26, 2020

Talking about work, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Siva Koratala's directorial venture Acharya. The film also stars his son and actor Ram Charan in a pivotal role. Kajal Aggarwal is said to be the female lead in the film.

