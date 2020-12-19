Dirty Hari Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About MS Raju’s Film!

The highly anticipated film of the year Dirty Hari released Yesterday (December 18, 2020) on ATT (Any Time Theatre) platform Friday Movies. Though the film's release on the newly launched platform went through a technical glitch, looks like the MS Raju directorial was undoubtedly worth the wait.

On release, the film featuring Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur garnered huge appreciation from the audience.

The romantic-crime thriller is backed by Guduru Sateesh Babu, Guduru Sai Puneeth, Kedar Selagamsetty, Vamsi Karumanchi under their banners SPJ Creations and Hylife Entertainments. The film has camera cranked by MN Baalreddy, while the music is composed by Mark K Robin.

Dirty Hari revolves around a chess player who shifts to Hyderabad for exploring opportunities. In the new city, he finds the love of his life, but things go wrong when he falls for another woman. His decision of choosing between love and lust is the main crux of MS Raju's film. As the film has been garnering positive response from the audience, let us see what Twitterati feel about the film.

mithun chowdary@mithunc39061254

Please release the movie in theaters if you believe in the content however movie is not playing in Friday movies Att and the people are not showing interest to buy a ticket for 120 RS release in theaters people will surely go for theaters #dirtyhari #msraju

Venkat Sid @vrsiddareddy

#DirtyHari is fu***** brilliant. Whatever one may say about the sources, never imagined that such a s**y film was ever possible to be seen in Telugu.

What worked for me were the terrific performances extraordinary locations, production design amazing cinematography. S*** Film

Venkat Sid@vrsiddareddy

#DirtyHari. Just finished the first half of the film. Pleasantly surprised. So far it is really good

Rohit Niranjan@RohitvNiranjan

Poor planning @FridayMoviesATT..They should have opted for @ahavideoIN instead

