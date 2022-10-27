GodFather Closing Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi Starrer Mohan Raja's Film Rests A Flop!

GodFather, the last outing of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has managed to earn appreciation for the film's casting and performances. The movie, which is an official remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, directed by Mohanraja, however, failed to spin big numbers at the ticket windows. The movie opened with a decent buzz and garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Owing to the fact that GodFather released after Acharya, which was a biggest disaster in Chiranjeevi's career, the pre-release business of GodFather was affected. The three days box office collection of GodFather is lower than the veteran actor's come back film Khaidi No 150's opening day collections. Chiranjeevi has been trying hard to live up to his fame and expectations as an actor, especially after marking a grand second innings in the industry. The scripts that he chose have become a let down for him, believe the insiders and fans.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi's GodFather closing collection here:

Nizam: Rs 12.3 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 9.2 Crore

Uttarandhra: Rs 7 Crore

Guntur: Rs 4.2 Crore

East Godavari: Rs 3.8 Crore

West Godavari: Rs 2.7 Crore

Krishna: Rs 3.1 Crore

Nellore: Rs 2.3 Crore

Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana: Rs 44.6 Crore

ROI: Rs 4.7 Crore

Overseas: Rs 6 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 55.3 Crore

Salman Khan appeared in a special role in the film as Masoom Bhai. This is the Tollywood debut of Salman Khan.

The movie stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Puri Jagannadh, and Brahmaji among others in crucial roles.

RB Choudary produced the film in association with Ram Charan under Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company banners. Nirav Shah worked as the film's cinematographer, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film. S Thaman scored the film's soundtrack.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Mega 154 directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli, titled Waltair Veerayya. Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead.