Salman Khan & Fighter Director Puri Jagannadh To Team Up For A Pan India Film?

Salman Khan, the biggest crowd-puller of the Hindi film industry is totally busy in his career with some exciting projects lining up. As per the latest update, Salman Khan is now all set to team up with renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for his next. Reportedly, the superstar is joining hands with the Fighter director for a pan-India project.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Puri Jagannadh, who is making a comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Fighter, has recently narrated a script to Salman Khan. The sources close to the Radhe actor suggest that he is totally impressed with the storyline, which reportedly provides a lot of scope for heroism.

Salman Khan is said to be planning to meet Puri Jagannadh personally for a direct discussion, once the all India lockdown comes to an end. If things fall in place, the handsome hunk's next outing after Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be with Fighter director. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Fighter will mark the comeback of Puri Jagannadh, who made his Bollywood debut with the Tusshar Kapoor starrer Shart: The Challenge. The movie which features Vijay Devarakonda in the role of a martial arts expert is being simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi. Ananya Panday appears as the female lead opposite Devarakonda in the movie, which features Charmee Kaur in a pivotal role.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is all set to release his next outing Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, once the lockdown comes to an end. The superstar will be next seen in the upcoming Farhad Samji directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is expected to start rolling once the world comes back to normalcy. As per the reports, the much-awaited project is a remake of the Thala Ajith starring Tamil blockbuster Veeram.

Also Read:

Eid 2020: Missing Salman Khan's Eid Release? Here Are Bhai's 6 Best Films To Revisit