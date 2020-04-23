Allu Arjun Is Not A Part Of Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer Remake, Who Will Reprise Prithviraj’s Role?

Lately, there were rumours that Allu Arjun would be reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Well, the speculations have come to a full stop as sources reveal that the Stylish Star is not doing the cameo for the action thriller. Earlier, it was reported that the actor would reprise the role of the Malayalam actor and will be seen as a disciple of Chiranjeevi, who is the lead actor in the movie.

The actor's PR took to Twitter to clarify the same. Sharing an article about Allu Arjun's inclusion in the Telugu remake, the star's PR wrote, "Not True". Interestingly, there are also rumours that Ram Charan might essay a crucial role in the yet-to-be-titled movie. Well, it is not known, if he will be reprising Prithviraj's role or Tovino Thomas for now. Though we are excited about the project, we will have to wait for the official confirmation regarding the cast by the makers

On a related note, Chiranjeevi will start shooting for Lucifer after finishing off with Acharya. The Megastar will be reprising the role of the Complete Actor Mohanlal in the movie, which will be helmed by Sujeeth. The Saaho director is currently working on the script and would alter according to the taste of the Telugu audience.

For the uninitiated, the 2019 movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead was the directorial debut of Prithviraj. The much-hyped movie turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Mollywood. The political thriller was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Ashirvad Cinemas. The movie had an ensemble star cast of Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Saikumar. The makers recently announced the sequel to Lucifer, which has reportedly been titled, Empuraan.

