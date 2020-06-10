Megastar Chiranjeevi Wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna On His 60th Birthday; NBK Fans Thank Chiru

    For Quick Alerts
      Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna aka NBK turned 60 today and the star will be celebrating this special day with family. Balakrishna has always been considered as one of the leading actors in Tollywood. Fans try to compare him with Megastar Chiranjeevi, who needs no introduction.

      Being each other's competitor for years, many stories were floating in the media about the differences between Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. Amidst all, the duo has put a full stop to all the speculations.

      Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna

      Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi came forward and wished NBK on his 60th birthday. Chiru wrote, "60లో అడుగుపెడుతున్న మా బాలకృష్ణకి షష్టి పూర్తి శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఇదే ఉత్సాహంతో ,ఉత్తేజంతో ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండునూరేళ్ల సంబరం కూడా జరుపుకోవాలని,అందరి అభిమానం ఇలాగే పొందాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60,I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey.Happy birthday."

      Well, this tweet indeed proves that Chiranjeevi is a man with a golden heart. The actor's gesture was loved by NBK fans, as they thanked him on Twitter.

      One user wrote, "Friendship THANK YOU CHIRU SIR #HappyBirthdayNBK". Another user said, "Thanks sir.. from NANDAMURI fans... ."

      Mahesh Babu also wished NBK on Twitter. He wrote, "To the powerhouse of energy, an actor I've always admired... Happy 60th Balakrishna garu. Wishing you the best of health and happiness always."

      For those who are unversed, NBK had threatened Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan in 2011, when Ram Charan was the chief guest at AR Murugadoss' film 7aum Arivu (7th Sense in Telugu) (chief guest of what). Impressed with the director's work, Ram had said, "I am impressed with the story and concept of the film. Also, I regret that the Telugu film industry does not have a director like Murugadoss. We are not so fortunate to have a talented director like him."

      This statement didn't go down well with Balakrishna and he had commented, "I have seen someone saying on stage that the Telugu film industry is not fortunate to have a director like Murugadoss. What does that guy even know? He is enjoying the fruits of a tree which someone else has planted. I told that guy that I will break his teeth. It is necessary that people keep their tongue in control and watch what they are talking about."

      So let's just wait and watch how Nandamuri Balakrishna would react to Chiranjeevi's wish!

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
