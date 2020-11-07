Middle Class Melodies Motion Poster: Anand Deverakonda & Varsha Bollamma’s Next To Be Hilarious

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the motion poster of its upcoming Telugu family comedy drama, Middle Class Melodies. The light-hearted film weaves together a delightful love story and a family drama. The quirky tale has it all - exciting drama, old-school romance, lip-smacking food and relatable nuances from real life.

The plot centres on a bunch of middle class people and their dreams, beliefs, struggles and hopes through a light-hearted lens. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film stars Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles.

See the motion poster here

The film is produced by Bhavya Creations. Middle Class Melodies will start streaming from November 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

