    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pawan Kalyan Fans Break Jr NTR’s Birthday Trend; #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan Garners 22M Tweets

      By
      |

      Fans of Pawan Kalyan can now rejoice as they successfully broke Jr NTR's birthday record, which was the then talk of the town. The hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan went on to grab the first spot on the list of the Biggest Twitter Trends In India. The hashtag left behind Jr NTR's birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdayNTR with a whooping 22M tweets.

      pawan

      Jr NTR's hashtag has garnered 21.5M tweets on Twitter so far. Interestingly, the hashtag has broken all the records much before the Power Star's birthday, that falls on September 2. Well, with the incredible milestone, Pawan Kalyan has yet again proved that he is true-blue king of Tollywood with a huge fan following.

      Talking about the other hashtags on the list, Pawan's #8YrsOf GabbarSinghHysteria which was tweeted to mark the 8th anniversary of the film, is on the third spot with around 13.4M tweets. Yet another hashtag #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan of the star is ruling the fourth position with 10.51M tweets. Thalapathy Vijay's birthday hashtag #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay is on number fifth spot with 10.5M tweets. Though there were high expectations on the tweet performing tremendously well on his special day, the plans of Thalapathy fans failed as another birthday hashtag of the star with the wrong spelling was also trending along with the actual one.

      Here is the list!

      Top 5 Biggest Twitter Trends In India

      #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan: 22M+

      #HappyBirthdayNTR: 21.5M+

      #8YrsOfGabbarSinghHysteria: 13.4M+

      #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan: 10.51M+

      #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay: 10.5M+

      On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Bankrolled jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

      Pawan Kalyan's Reaction To Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Is Sensible

      Tamannaah Bhatia To Essay Key Role In Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab?

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X