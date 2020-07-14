Pawan Kalyan Fans Break Jr NTR’s Birthday Trend; #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan Garners 22M Tweets

Fans of Pawan Kalyan can now rejoice as they successfully broke Jr NTR's birthday record, which was the then talk of the town. The hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan went on to grab the first spot on the list of the Biggest Twitter Trends In India. The hashtag left behind Jr NTR's birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdayNTR with a whooping 22M tweets.

Jr NTR's hashtag has garnered 21.5M tweets on Twitter so far. Interestingly, the hashtag has broken all the records much before the Power Star's birthday, that falls on September 2. Well, with the incredible milestone, Pawan Kalyan has yet again proved that he is true-blue king of Tollywood with a huge fan following.

Talking about the other hashtags on the list, Pawan's #8YrsOf GabbarSinghHysteria which was tweeted to mark the 8th anniversary of the film, is on the third spot with around 13.4M tweets. Yet another hashtag #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan of the star is ruling the fourth position with 10.51M tweets. Thalapathy Vijay's birthday hashtag #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay is on number fifth spot with 10.5M tweets. Though there were high expectations on the tweet performing tremendously well on his special day, the plans of Thalapathy fans failed as another birthday hashtag of the star with the wrong spelling was also trending along with the actual one.

Here is the list!

Top 5 Biggest Twitter Trends In India

#AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan: 22M+

#HappyBirthdayNTR: 21.5M+

#8YrsOfGabbarSinghHysteria: 13.4M+

#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan: 10.51M+

#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay: 10.5M+

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Bankrolled jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

