Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab’s Satellite Rights Sold For Rs 16.5 Crore?

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab is creating buzz since it was announced. The much-hyped courtroom drama is expected to hit the screens on the occasion of Sankranti 2021. Trade analysts have reportedly predicted that Vakeel Saab will do a solid business at the box office. Amidst all, the latest information about the film might surprise you.

A report published in a leading portal states that Vakeel Saab's satellite rights have been sold to popular entertainment channel Gemini TV. Considering the buzz and Pawan Kalyan's star power, Gemini TV has reportedly bought the rights for Rs 16.5 crore. Well, the pre-release business of Power Star's comeback film is indeed huge, and fans have high expectations from it. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement about the satellite rights deal.

The makers of Vakeel Saab have already shared the motion poster of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer on his 49th birthday. For the unversed, it's a remake of superhit Hindi film Pink (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan is playing the role of a lawyer in the film.

Apart from Power Star, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla. Shruti Haasan will reportedly be playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

