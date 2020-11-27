Pushpa: Here’s The Truth Behind Vikram Replacing Vijay Sethupathi In Allu Arjun Starrer!

Of late, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about Tamil actors Madhavan and Chiyaan Vikram replacing Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. A few days back, the Nishabdham actor cleared the air about his inclusion in the film as he rubbished the rumours. Though it was not confirmed, many believed that the recent grapevine about Chiyaan Vikram playing the antagonist in the film is true.

The Telugu fans of the popular Kollywood star were elated and even celebrated the buzz. Well now, we have bad news for Vikram fans, as we hear that the actor is not a part of the Allu Arjun-starrer. As per Times of India report, Vikram's team has confirmed that the star has not been approached by the makers of Pushpa. Let us tell you that earlier, it was reported that the actor might replace Vijay Sethupathi, who was roped in to essay the role of a police officer in the highly awaited film. Later, Vijay walked out of the project owing to date issues.

Notably, Vikram's inclusion in Pushpa would have marked his 11th Telugu film after 20 years of action romantic drama Youth, which released in 2001. The actor's Telugu projects include Bangaru Kutumbam (1994), Adalla Majaka (1995), Ooha (1996), Merupu (1996), 9 Nelalu (2000) and others.

Coming back to Pushpa, the team resumed shooting last week after months of COVID-19 break. A few pictures of the Stylish Star in a rough and tough avatar had also gone viral on social media. Allu Arjun looked unrecognizable in the pictures that received high appreciation from the netizens.

The action-thriller directed by Sukumar, has Rahmika Mandanna in the lead role. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa will also reportedly feature Arya, Sunil Varma, Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu and Harish Uthaman.

