Rajamouli: Time To Upgrade, Rs 10 Invested Into A Movie Should Look Like Rs 100 On Screen

Rajamouli is indeed stealing the limelight these days, be it for his recent movie confirmation with Mahesh Babu or for his media interactions. The ace director's recent comment on the 2020 Oscar-winning movie, Parasite was the hot topic on social media yesterday. He had criticized the movie directed by Boon Joon Ho, saying that he was bored and even slept halfway through it while watching. Well, up next SS Rajamouli has come up with advice to other filmmakers.

Talking about how people these days are keeping a weather eye on movies on streaming platforms and how their concepts of a good movie are changing, the director said that it is high time for the filmmakers to upgrade themselves. He added that there is a need to raise the quality of movies to a higher standard post Coronavirus lockdown. While interacting with NTV, he was quoted as saying, "Even people residing in villages are watching Spanish web series now. This will make the audiences expect thrilling films, unusual genres, and different storytelling. So filmmakers, including me, should upgrade during this crisis."

He also said that the budget spent on remunerations and luxuries should be cut down on this regard."While we cut down the budget from remunerations and luxuries, we should make sure that even Rs 10 invested in a movie should look like Rs 100 on the screen."

He also stated that the film exhibition and distribution sector will have an impact due to the crisis, but also expressed hope the theatres are going to witness a huge audience after a few months. "It's a human nature to socialise and enjoy entertainment in a group. Therefore people will come to theatres for sure to watch quality entertainment."

Talking about SS Rajamouli's next project, the director is now focused on period drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

