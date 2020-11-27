Ram Gopal Varma’s 5 Controversial Tweets That Took Internet By Storm In 2020

Ram Gopal Varma On Women Buying Liquor

During the lockdown, RGV had shared a picture of women standing outside a wine shop to buy alcohol. He tweeted, "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men." (sic) The director had received backlash from many people, including some celebs, for judging women.

RGV On Nathuram Godse

In June 2020, Ram Gopal Varma had revealed that he is penning a film based on Nathuram Godse's perspective and intention behind killing Mahatma Gandhi. In a controversial tweet, he wrote, "I strongly believe that Godse's motivation to kill Gandhi was 100 per cent patriotism. I read a book on Gandhi's grandson who was fascinated on why Godse has killed his grandfather. I also read Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre's Freedom At Midnight and followed Godse's confession in the court. My film The Man Who Killed Gandhi will be from Godse's perspective. Gandhi will appear in the last scene." (sic)

Ramu On Journalist Arnab Goswami

After the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, journalist Arnab Goswami had slammed Bollywood biggies for endorsing nepotism in the showbiz industry. Arnab's claims didn't go down well with RGV, as he lashed out at him and decided to make a film on the journalist. The director wrote, "ARNAB" THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound." (sic)

RGV Asked Rhea Chakraborty To Do Interviews

During the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was trolled badly on social media. At that time, Rhea gave an exclusive interview to India Today in which she revealed many things about her relationship with the late Bollywood actor, his family and death. The actress had received mix response on the internet, but RGV came out in support of Rhea and tweeted, "This interview is the best thing @Tweet2Rhea did and should continue to do non stop ..Only way to check the lies of fake media is by putting out the truth in the same speed as them Nothing is more dangerous than silence in today's times." (sic)

Ram Gopal Varma Defended Anurag Kashyap In MeToo

A couple of months ago, actress Payal Ghosh had accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her in 2014. The actress even filed an FIR against the filmmaker. On this issue, RGV came out in support of his ex-colleague and wrote, "The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can't picture what's happening now." (sic)