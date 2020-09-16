Ram Gopal Varma’s Biopic Ramu Goes On Floor; RGV Shares Pics On Twitter

RGV’s Mom Switched On The Camera For First Shot

Ram Gopal Varma shared an adorable moment with his mother Suryavanthi who attended the mahurat of Ramu. While sharing the moment, RGV wrote, "My mom Suryavathi switched on the camera today for the first shot of my biopic part 1 RAMU ..Produced by BOMMAKU MURALI and directed by DORASAI TEJA #RgvBiopic."

Sister Vijaya Gave The Clap

Apart from RGV's mother, his sister Vijaya was also present at the ceremony. She clapped the clapboard for the first shot of her brother's biopic. Ramu wrote, "My sister Vijaya gave clap today for the first shot of my biopic part 1 titled RAMU ..Produced by BOMMAKU MURALI and directed by DORASAI TEJA #RgvBiopic."

Reel-Life Ramu Takes Blessings From Real-Life RGV’s Mother

It's to be noted that director Dorasai Teja is not only directing Ramu but also portraying his younger version in the film. Notably, Dorasai is only 20 years old. He took blessings from Ram Gopal Varma's mother. Sharing this adorable moment on Twitter, RGV wrote, "DORASAI TEJA is acting as me in my college days in part 1 biopic of RAMU ..Here he is asking for my mom's blessings #RgvBiopic."

RGV Reveals The Producer Of Ramu

Ram Gopal Varma informed his fans that Bommaku Murali will be producing all three parts of his biopic Ramu. He also attended the mahurat along with his wife Himamala.