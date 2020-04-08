    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ramya Krishnan To Do Bold Act In Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Telugu Remake, Details Inside

      By
      |

      Ramya Krishnan, who is known for doing bold roles in her filmi career, has recently been approached to play Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of the Hindi super hit film, Andhadhun, starring Nithiin.

      According to the latest report published in a leading web portal, the makers are keen to rope in Ramya Krishnan for Andhadhun Telugu remake, and managed to get her dates too. After all, Ramya has done many bold roles in her career. Her role in Super Deluxe was praised by all. On the other hand, Tabu's portrayal of cold-blooded murder Simmi, is one of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema.

      Ramya Krishnan

      Her evil act kept everyone entertained throughout the movie. Reprising Tabu's role from Andhadhun is indeed a tough challenge for any actress, and makers of Telugu version feel that Ramya Krishnan can do justice to it. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

      Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Andhadhun remake stars Nithiin reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana, who played a blind pianist in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana won National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Andhadhun. Notably, the film won't have an intimate scene, which was indeed a turning point in the original version, picturised on Ayushmann and Radhika Apte. The original version has been directed by Sriram Raghavan.

      Also Read : Nithiin Starrer Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun Won't Have S*X Scene; Here's Why

      Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy, Andhadhun Telugu remake will go on floors soon.

      Also Read : Nithiin Comes On Board For The Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X