RRR Gets A New Release Date For The Third Time And This Will Indeed Disappoint You!

SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated movies of the year. The epic drama, which was earlier announced to be released on July 30, 2020, was postponed to January 8, 2020, owing to production formalities. Well, as per a new buzz, the makers have further postponed the release exactly one year from its original release date.

The movie will now have its release on July 21, 2021. Apparently, the makers of the multi-starrer have pushed the release date due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown imposed across the country. Well, the RRR team has not yet confirmed the same. It is reported that 80% of the shoot has been completed so far and the cast, which was gearing for the Pune shoot, had to cancel the plan due to the sudden virus outbreak.

On a related note, it was recently reported that the RRR team has roped in professional boxers for choreographing fight sequences for the film. Boxer Kuldeep Singh confirmed on social media about him joining the team. He posted pictures with Ram Charan and the director and, wrote that working with SS Rajamouli was an honour. He added that the movie will be a blockbuster like Baahubali. Another picture of boxer Neeraj Goyat along with Ram Charan went viral too on social media. Well, the pictures have given rise to speculations among the netizens that RRR will have a high-octane action sequence.

RRR, bankrolled by DVV Danayya will have a release in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The epic drama will mark the debut of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in South cinema. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem which will be reprised by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

