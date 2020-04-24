RRR: SS Rajamouli Reveals Why It’s A Task To Work With Ram Charan And Jr NTR!

After helming two super successful multi-starrer films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is now directing yet another big-budget project with an ensemble star cast. Yes, we are talking about Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which is a period war-drama, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.

Rajamouli's magnum opus has been in the making for a while now and that's not surprising considering the Baahubali director is a perfectionist. While one would think working with established actors like Charan and Tarak would be easy, the National award-winning filmmaker feels otherwise. Yes, you heard that right. But before jumping to any conclusion, let us tell you why SS Rajamouli has had a tough time working with these two stars.

The RRR director recently revealed to cinejosh.com, "It's really tough to deal with Tarak and Charan. It's very difficult to bring them to a serious mood on sets. They always use to mocking at each other. When I seriously narrate scene to one, the other gives different expressions to distract." (sic) In short, it's the mischievous attitude of Ram Charan and Jr NTR that has made things difficult for Rajamouli. At the same time, we are pretty sure the 46-year-old filmmaker must have had loads of fun shooting with his two RRR actors because of their quirky antics.

Coming back to the film, RRR has been in the news for several reasons including its release date. Initially, the movie was supposed to release in July this year but later, the makers announced January 8, 2021, as the new date. However, because of the lockdown, Rajamouli is no longer sure if his film would be ready by then.