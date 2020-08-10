RRR Team Might Not Announce An Update On Independence Day Due To This Reason! Read Deets Inside

Looks like the cast and crew of RRR are severely struggling with its remaining shoot due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Though a trial shoot was planned by the makers amid the lockdown, the spike in Coronavirus positive cases poured cold water on their plans. Earlier, there were reports claiming that a tremendous update might be out on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

Being a film based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, a special update is being expected from the makers on the I-day. Well now, there are very less chances of an update coming from the makers, considering that the director Rajamouli and the producer of the film DVV Danayya have tested positive for Coronavirus. Well, we have to say that reports about the teaser of the movie releasing on August 15, might be just another rumour.

On a related note, we hear that the team is planning to finish off its remaining shoot. The makers have already completed 70 percent of the shooting and is expected to resume once everything goes back to normalcy. For now, Rajamouli and cinematographer Senthil Kumar are exploring other options to shoot the epic-drama. During a media interaction, Senthil has mentioned that he is researching a lot about virtual technology during the lockdown. The technology will reportedly replace the conventional VFX technique of green chroma screens. Well if things go as expected, the makers might be able to release the movie on the earlier scheduled date of January 8, 2021.

Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on the freedom fighters' lives. The movie will also have Shriya Saran and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn essaying pivotal roles.

