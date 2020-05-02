Shiva Kandukuri Opens Up About The Changes In Lifestyle Amid Lockdown
On May 1, the Indian government extended the lockdown for two more weeks. The third phase of the lockdown due to Novel Coronavirus will begin from May 4 to May 17. Well, this home quarantine period has indeed changed the lifestyle of all the celebrities as well as commoners. But, celebs are doing various activities at home to kill the time.
Shiva Kandukuri, son of Pelli Choopulu producer Raj Kandukuri, who made his debut as a lead actor in Choosi Choodangaane, recently opened up about the changes in lifestyle amid lockdown.
Family & Cinema
In an interview with ETimes, Shiva Kandukuri said, "I hope all the people are staying safe at their houses. Personally, I have been spending some quality time with my family members. I am busy watching all the films that I've missed out in the theatres on OTT platforms. I've also been exploring world cinema and the current show which I'm tuned in is the South Korean drama ‘Stranger'. Recently, I wrapped up viewing Malayalam films like Driving Licence and Ayyappanum Koshiyum."
Cooking Skills
Shiva Kandukuri has also developed a new hobby- cooking. Speaking about that, the Choosi Choodangaane actor said, "Besides my regular workouts, I have developed a new hobby of cooking. I am trying to prepare one new dish every night. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during these hard times and come back strong."
Shiva Kandukuri’s First Film
Shiva Kandukuri's first film, Choosi Choodangaane was a decent hit at the box office. Also starring Varsha Bollamma and Malavika Satheesan in the lead, the romantic drama was directed by first time director, Sesha Sindhu. Shiva delivered a matured performance in the film, in which he played different phases of his character, Siddhu's life- , like a B Tech student, a wedding photographer, etc.
Upcoming Projects
Shiva Kandukuri will next be seen in Srujana Rao's directorial venture, in which he will be seen playing a cricketer. The film is based on sports and will feature Shriya Saran in a pivotal role. The music of the film will be composed by Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.
