SS Rajamouli Will Not Attend Rana Daggubati’s Wedding & The Reason Is Not COVID-19

Actor Rana Daggubati and his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The pre-wedding functions have already begun at their respective houses, and fans are damn excited to know each and every update about the functions.

Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu had revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair. The Baahubali star will get married to Miheeka Bajaj in the presence of only 30 family members. But reportedly, Rana's dear friend and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is not a part of the guest list, and COVID-19 is not the reason.

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli and his family members tested positive for COVID-19. They have isolated themselves for two weeks. He was also not invited for the wedding as the families have decided only 30 people for the ceremony. Hence, the filmmaker can't attend his close friend's wedding.

On a related note, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun on August 5 (Wednesday). Yesterday, bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj enjoyed her Haldi ceremony at her residence in Jubilee Hills. The Pelli Koduku ceremony will take place today at Rana's house. The Mata Ki Chowki and other festivities will happen in the next two days. All the functions will be conducted as per Telugu and Marwari customs.

The wedding venue Ramanaidu Studios will be converted into a bio-secure bubble. The families will take care of all the precautionary measures. Suresh Babu revealed that they will test all the guests for the safety of others. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is indeed going to be memorable one amid COVID-19 crisis.

Let's now wait for August 8 to see Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj in bride and groom avatar.