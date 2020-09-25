Thaman’s Throwback Video With SP Balasubrahmanyam Will Leave You Emotional

The recent health update by the MGM Healthcare about the critical health condition of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has disturbed his fans and followers worldwide. Social media is bombarded with speedy recovery messages with pictures and videos of the 74-year-old singer.

Well today, renowned music composer S Thaman took to his social media handle to share a throwback video with the singer that has indeed left the fans and several celebs in tears. The video is apparently taken from a music event, wherein the duo can be seen all smiles as they pose for a few snaps with others including drum master Sivamani.

Sharing that the video was taken before the lockdown in the month of March, an evidently emotional Thaman tweeted (referring SPB as Mama), "This was at March before the lockdown with my dear mamaaa #SPBalsubrahmanyam gaaru. Saw this video now Couldn't stop my tears rolling Mama mamma pls pls #Getwellsoon. Let's pray hard guyS I nedd all of u tonite for the prayers Love u mama #GetWellSoonSPBSir." Well, it is indeed an emotional time, and we wish speedy recovery to the wonderful singer.

Notably, Kamal Haasan had visited the MGM Healthcare yesterday. While interacting with media, he was quoted as saying, "Life support machines are in use. Can't say he's doing well. He's very critical, everyone is praying to the almighty."

The latest (September 24, 2020) health update released by MGM Healthcare read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5 remains on ECM and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical."

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition started deteriorating.

