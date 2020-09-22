When Dhananjay Helped An Uncomfortable Irra Mor While Filming Kissing Scenes In Bhairava Geetha
Daali Dhananjaya aka Dhananjay is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. The actor has done different roles in Kannada films and never misses any chance to impress fans with his amazing performances. Apart from great acting skills and a charming look, Dhananjay is also known for his helpful nature.
During the release of his Telugu film Bhairava Geetha (2018), his co-star and debutant Irra Mor revealed how Dhananjay helped while filming kissing scenes for the movie.
Irra Mor Was Uncomfortable Doing Kissing Scenes
In an interview with a leading YouTube channel, Irra Mor revealed that she was quite uncomfortable while doing kissing scenes in Bhairava Geetha, since it was her debut film. Irra Mor said, "I was not at all comfortable. I come from a very strict family. I am a Jat girl and my father is a lawyer by profession. Hence, doing kissing scenes, that too in the first film, was quite uncomfortable for me."
Dhananjay Helped Irra While Filming Kissing Scenes
Irra Mor thanked Dhananjay for understanding her problem and helping her do it rightly. The Bhairava Geetha actress said, "Dhananjay is much experienced in this industry. He helped me and would always say that don't worry and just live this moment." She also revealed Dhananjay told her that Kissing is a part of acting and just don't think about anything. His advice indeed helped Irra and she did those scenes giving her 100 per cent.
Dhananjay In Pushpa
If reports are to be believed, Dhananjay will be playing the antagonist in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. The actor has reportedly started filming for the film, however, there is no official confirmation about the same.
Future Projects
Dhananjay started filming for his next romantic drama which is being helmed by S Ravindranath. The film also stars Rachita Ram as the female lead. He is also a part of Pogaru and Shivarajkumar's untitled film.
