When Dhananjay Helped An Uncomfortable Irra Mor While Filming Kissing Scenes In Bhairava Geetha

Irra Mor Was Uncomfortable Doing Kissing Scenes

In an interview with a leading YouTube channel, Irra Mor revealed that she was quite uncomfortable while doing kissing scenes in Bhairava Geetha, since it was her debut film. Irra Mor said, "I was not at all comfortable. I come from a very strict family. I am a Jat girl and my father is a lawyer by profession. Hence, doing kissing scenes, that too in the first film, was quite uncomfortable for me."

Dhananjay Helped Irra While Filming Kissing Scenes

Irra Mor thanked Dhananjay for understanding her problem and helping her do it rightly. The Bhairava Geetha actress said, "Dhananjay is much experienced in this industry. He helped me and would always say that don't worry and just live this moment." She also revealed Dhananjay told her that Kissing is a part of acting and just don't think about anything. His advice indeed helped Irra and she did those scenes giving her 100 per cent.

Dhananjay In Pushpa

If reports are to be believed, Dhananjay will be playing the antagonist in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. The actor has reportedly started filming for the film, however, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Future Projects

Dhananjay started filming for his next romantic drama which is being helmed by S Ravindranath. The film also stars Rachita Ram as the female lead. He is also a part of Pogaru and Shivarajkumar's untitled film.