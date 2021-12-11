Akhanda Day 10 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Thriller Stays Stable On Saturday!

Director Boyapati Srinu's latest release Akhanda has been making quite a buzz at the theatres. Upon its release on December 2, the film garnered a terrific response from the audiences, with many praising the storyline and performances of the cast, especially the leading man Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers and has already crossed the break-even point.

Well, the second weekend is crucial for the film, as only a few screens will be reserved for Akhanda next week due to the arrival of Allu Arjun's Pushpa on December 17. Talking about Balayya-starrer's so far collection at the box office, the film is said to have garnered more than Rs 1 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on day 10 (Saturday), which now makes the total collection of Akhanda more than Rs 50 crore.

Akhanda Day 9 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Pragya Jaiswal Starrer Witnesses Slow Down

Akhanda Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Reaches The Break Even Point!

Though the film started off its theatrical journey with a thumping response and terrific box office collection, it witnessed a dip post the first weekend. On days 1, 2, 3 and 4, the thriller accumulated Rs 15.39 crore, Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 7.03 crore and Rs 8.31 crore, respectively, from the Telugu region. According to reports, the film has already grossed more than Rs 95 crore with its theatrical run worldwide and is expected to strike Rs 100 crore in a couple of days.

Talking about Akhanda's cast and crew, the Balakrishna-starrer has been backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations. With scores tuned by renowned music director S Thaman, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively.

Notably, the film marks director Boyapati Srinu's third collaboration with Balakrishna after Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).