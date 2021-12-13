Akhanda Day 11 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Witnesses An Upward Trend On Sunday

Akhanda, the latest release of Nandamuri Balakrishna has been winning hearts ever since its massive release on December 2. The film successfully completed its second weekend run at the theatres recently. On Sunday, the thriller witnessed an upward growth with many shows running houseful at various theatres.

The film has reportedly crossed Rs 60 crore share at the worldwide box office. Akhanda has also become Balakrishnas's first Rs 60 crore share film and Tollywood's maiden project to cross the Rs 60 crore share mark in the month of December. On day 11, the film is said to have acquired a collection between Rs 3-4 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

Though the film started its theatrical run on a high note collecting Rs 15.39 on its opening day (Thursday), it witnessed a downward trend post its first weekend, and now with the second weekend, the Akhanda has been able to acquire decent numbers from the box office. Well, fans and followers of Balayya are indeed elated with the huge numbers and favourable responses coming in from the theatres. Let us tell you that Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be releasing on December 17 and therefore Akhanda will have to have a stable run at the theatres at least until Thursday so as to bag a few more crores.

With its theatrical run till now, the film had a not-so-worrying clash with Malayalam film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Telugu version) and Naga Shaurya's Lakshya.

Apart from Balakrishna, the action thriller also features Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar in supporting roles. Penned and helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the entertainer has dialogues written by M Ratnam.