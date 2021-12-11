Akhanda Day 9 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Pragya Jaiswal Starrer Witnesses Slow Down

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest film Akhanda has entered the second weekend of its theatrical run. Released on December 2, the action-thriller has now become the highest grosser of the year overseas. The entertainer is said to have acquired a total of Rs 10.08 crore (gross) in the first week, with a huge moolah coming in from the US, where it garnered Rs 6.68 crore.

Akhanda Week 1 Overseas Collection (Gross)

USA: Rs 6.68 crore

Australia: Rs 1.26 crore

UK: Rs 0.72 crore

Europe: Rs 0.15 crore

Gulf: Rs 0.80 crore

Canada: Rs 0.25 crore

Singapore: Rs 0.13 crore

Malaysia: Rs 0.04 crore

South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Japan: Rs 0.05 crore

Total: 10.08 crore (gross)

Well, the film has slowed down understandably at the domestic box office. According to reports, the film has collected close to Rs 1 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on day 9, making the total collection close to Rs 48 crore. Akhanda kicked off its theatrical journey by accumulating an impressive Rs 15.39 on its opening day. The film continued its dream run until Sunday, post which it witnessed a slow trend. Well, as the film enters the second weekend, one will have to wait and watch to see if it shows growth or remains stable at the box office. With no major releases this week, Akhanda is expected to garner more moolah at the box office, which might even help the film enter the elite Rs 100 crore club in the upcoming week.

Akhanda Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Reaches The Break Even Point!

Akhanda Day 7 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Stays Low On Wednesday

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda features Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Nithin Mehta, Poorna, Avinash, Subbaraju, Sravan, Prabhakar and Viji Chandrasekhar in prominent roles. Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the thriller's technical crew members include cinematographer C Ram Prasad, music composer S Thaman and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film's success meet took place recently in Vizag.

Akhanda is distributed by Pen Studios.