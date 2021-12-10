Akhanda Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Reaches The Break Even Point!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest offering Akhanda has become the 16th clean hit of the year, as it reaches the break-even point in just 8 days. As the action thriller gears up to enter the second weekend, it is said to have acquired a total collection of Rs 46.14 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On the eighth day, the film garnered Rs 1.03 crore from the Telugu region.

Post Sunday, the film witnessed a dip as it could only garner Rs 3.58 crore, Rs 2.53 crore and Rs 1.44 crore on days five, six and seven, respectively. On the other hand, on days one, two, three and four, the film accumulated Rs 15.39 crore, Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 7.03 crore and Rs 8.31 crore respectively.

Akhanda is still trending big time on social media, and with no major releases in theatres other than Naga Shaurya's Lakshya, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer is expected to attract audiences during the weekend. Let us tell you that Lakshya has been getting mixed responses from the audience and therefore moviegoers might choose Akhanda over the Naga Shaurya-starrer.

Well, to celebrate the film's massive response, the team had recently arranged a success party in Vizag, which was attended by the cast and crew of the entertainer.

Meanwhile, check out Akhanda's day wise collections

Day 1: 15.39 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.83 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.03 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.31 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.58 crore

Day 6: Rs 2.53 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.44 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.03 crore

Total: AP/TG: Rs 46.14 crore (Rs 72.95 crore gross)

Karnataka and the Rest of India Rs 3.85 crore

Overseas: Rs 4.58 crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 54.57 crore (Rs 90 crore gross)

Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu is bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his production banner Dwaraka Creations. Pragya Jaiswal features as the female lead in the film.