Akhanda Day 13 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Struggles On 2nd Tuesday

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest outing Akhanda is having a tough run at the box office. The Boyapati Srinu directorial started its box office run on a positive note, however, as the second week begin, the collections started dropping with each passing day. On the second Monday, Akhanda witnessed a big drop, and now, the second Tuesday's numbers are out and it will give you a major shock.

Notably, Akhanda crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office, however, in the second week, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer is struggling to survive. On the 13th day (Tuesday), Akhanda managed to earn Rs 75 lakh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sectors. Well, it is indeed a very low number for a star like NBK. On Monday, the film had collected Rs 84 lakh. Have a look at Akhanda's box office collection.

Akhanda AP/TG Day Wise Collections

Day 1 - 15.39 Cr

Day 2 - 6.83 Cr

Day 3 - 7.03 Cr

Day 4 - 8.31 Cr

Day 5 - 3.58 Cr

Day 6 - 2.53 Cr

Day 7 - 1.44 Cr

Day 8 - 1.31 Cr

Day 9 - 1.17 Cr

Day 10 - 2.25 Cr

Day 11 - 3.08 Cr

Day 12 - 84 L

Day 13 - 75 L

Total AP TG: 54.49 CR (88.99 CR~ Gross)

Akhanda Day 12 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Witnesses Big Drop On 2nd Monday

Akhanda Day 11 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Witnesses An Upward Trend On Sunday

After seeing these collections, NBK fans are worried about its business. Akhanda also stars Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Poorna, Avinash Subbaraju, Nithin Mehta, Prabhakar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Naga Mahesh and others in key roles. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner, the film has music composed by S Thaman.

Akhanda's cinematography and editing have been handled by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao respectively.