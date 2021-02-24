Check Pre-Release Business: Will Nithiin Starrer Rule The Box Office Again After Bheeshma?

After the blockbuster success of Bheeshma, Nithiin fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Check opposite Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier. The Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. A few days ago, the makers had shared a poster of the action-thriller, and as expected, it received a positive response from the audience.

Check is all set to release on February 26, 2021 in theatres, and before that, we recently got a pre-release business report of Nithiin's much-awaited film. According to the report, theatrical rights of Check have been sold for Rs 15 crore in Telugu states - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Check's theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 5.4 crore and Rs 2.8 crore to Nizam and Ceedad sectors respectively.

Moreover, the Andhra sector purchased the rights at Rs 6.8 crore. On the other hand, the total Karnataka, Rest Of India and Overseas share is Rs 1.1 crore. The overall worldwide collection of Check from its pre-release business deals is Rs 16.10 crore and its break-even is Rs 16.5 crore.

Nithiin's Check Movie Pre-Release Business

Nizam - Rs 5.4 crore

Ceeded - Rs 2.8 crore

Andhra - Rs 6.8 crore

Total: Rs 15 crore

Ka+ROI+OS: Rs 1.1 crore

Total WW: Rs 16.10 crore

Break-Even: 16.5 crore +

After seeing these numbers, we can clearly predict that Nithiin's Check will manage to impress the audiences just like Bheeshma. For the unversed, his last film Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna performed exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, fans have high expectations from Check.

Talking about Nithiin's other projects, the actor will next be seen in Rang De opposite Keerthy Suresh and Andhadhun's Telugu remake opposite Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh.

