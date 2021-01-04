Check Teaser Is Out: Nithiin Plays An Intriguing And Exceptional Chess Player In The Thriller!

Nithiin's highly awaited film Check's teaser was released on January 3 on the special occasion of New Year 2021. Also featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier in key roles, the film has the young actor playing an exceptional chess player who is framed as a terrorist.

Directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the teaser begins with an introduction that reveals he is a prisoner named Adithya, who is also a genius chess player like the legendary sportsmen Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov.

Later, the court declares that 5 convicts including Adithya, should be hanged by the neck till death. Though it is not clear why he is framed as a terrorist and traitor by the police officials, the character of Rakul Preet Singh can be seen claiming that he is innocent. Well, the 41-second video garnered huge attention of the netizens upon its release, but a few fans of Priya Varrier expressed their disappointment as not even a glimpse of the wink sensation was shown in the teaser of Check.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Nithiin tweeted, "The wait is finally over. Here's the 1st glimpse of #Check! So excited! Hope you all like it."

The film is backed by V Anand Prasad under his production banner Bhavya Creations. Interestingly, Check also marks the collaboration of Chandra Sekhar Yeleti with music director Kalyani Malika, after 17 years of the National Award-winning film Aithe (2003).

Talking about Nithiin's upcoming projects other than Check, he is also a part of Venky Atluri's Rang De that features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Nithiin has also been roped in to reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the Telugu remake of the 2018 Bollywood film Andhadhun.

