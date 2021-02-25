Check Twitter Review: Nithiin-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Gets Green Signal From The Audience

Here comes another action thriller to rule the box office. Nithiin's Check has finally released today (February 26, 2021). The film has been getting massive response from the audiences and critics alike.

The first-day-first-show of the film also witnessed a big crowd, thanks to countless fans and followers of Nithiin. The actor's acting chops along with the performance of Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh has garnered huge love from the audiences. The songs, impeccable action sequences and unconventional storyline are the major highlights of the action thriller.

Check is based on an exceptional chess player, likes of legendary sportsmen Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov, who is labelled a traitor. Scripted and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film marks wink sensation Priya Prakash's maiden venture in Tollywood. Sampath Raj, Sai Chand, Posani Krishna Murali, Harsha Vardhan, Simran Choudary, Murali Sharma, Chaitanya Krishna and Karthik Ratnam are the supporting cast of the action-thriller. Backed by V Anand Prasad under his banner Bhavya Creations, the film has music and bgm scored by Aithe fame Kalyani Malik.

Though the film's principal photography commenced in early 2020, the shoot was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. It later resumed in October 2020.

Well, as Check hit the theatres today, let us see how Twitterati have reacted to the Nithiin-Rakul Preet-Prakash Varrier's film.

