Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date Out: Krish Shares The Update With A Special Message For Pawan Kalyan!

It's confirmed! One of the highly anticipated films Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the marquee on April 29 next year. The period drama's director Krish Jagarlamudi took to his Twitter handle to share the brand new update of the film along with a special birthday wish for the leading man Pawan Kalyan.

Calling the Power Star a true hero, Krish tweeted, "Someone who always thinks about d society n serves habitually in any event with such pride n conviction like u do deserve d world n more @pawankalyan sir. You are, and always will be, a true hero n it's an honour to be wishing you well on your birthday #HariHaraVeeraMallu."

Someone who always thinks about d society n serves habitually in any event with such pride n conviction like u do deserve d world n more @pawankalyan sir.



You are, and always will be, a true hero n it’s an honour to be wishing you well on your birthday 💐💐#HariHaraVeeraMallu pic.twitter.com/O5Gqk35v61 — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) September 2, 2021

Along with the tweet, he shared a brand new poster of the film featuring Kalyan, wherein the release date was confirmed. Interestingly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be releasing fourth months after Bheemla Nayak (January 12) hits the cinemas.

Bheemla Nayak First Single Out: S Thaman's Foot-Tapping Track Is A Perfect Treat For Pawan Kalyan Fans!

HBD Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi To Allu Arjun, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Wishes For The Power Star!

The release date of the film has been announced on the special occasion of Pawan's landmark birthday (September 2).

The film's first glimpse was released on March 11. Interestingly, the title and the release date were also announced along with the first glimpse. Though it was earlier announced that the film will be releasing on January 14, 2022, the makers later decided to drop the plan owing to reasons unknown. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release in 4 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Also starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Adithya Menon, the Krish directorial is produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Production.

On a related note, Pawan Kalyan also has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty including Bheemla Nayak with Saagar K Chandra and a yet-to-be-titled film with Harish Shankar.