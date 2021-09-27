Liger: ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ Mike Tyson On Board For Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh’s Film!

It can't get bigger than this! Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, who is known as 'the baddest man on the planet' has been roped in for an important role in Vijay Deverakonda' Liger. Yes, you read that right!

Puri Connects, who is producing the film shared the big news today (September 27) through Twitter. "For the 1st time Ever Introducing the Master of the RING to the INDIAN SCREENS DYNAMITE @MikeTyson on Board for #Liger," the tweet read.

Tagging the main cast and crew of the film, the makers used hashtags including #NamasteTYSON and #HbdPuriJagannadh to welcome the American boxer the Indian way and to wish the film's master craftsman Puri Jagannadh on his birthday respectively.

Along with the tweet, the makers shared a short teaser featuring Mike Tyson which read, "We are proud to announce for the first time on Indian screens, the man who created history. Unbeatable Icon. One and only legend. The great Mike Tyson is on board for our prestigious project."

Expressing the excitement of working with the legend, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON."

We promised you Madness!

We are just getting started :)



For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER



The Baddest Man on the Planet

The God of Boxing

The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time!



IRON MIKE TYSON#NamasteTYSON pic.twitter.com/B8urGcv8HR — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2021

Well, with the legend Mike Tyson's inclusion in Liger, it is crystal clear that the boxing-based film is surely going to be a never-seen-before extravaganza on screens when it finally releases.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Charme Kaur, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy and Getup Srinu in prominent roles. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Jagannadh's Puri Connects, Liger's release date is yet to be announced.