Love Story Pre-Release Business: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Film Is Off To A Great Start!

Naga Chaitanya's most awaited film Love Story is all set to hit the theatres in 2 days. The romantic comedy-drama also featuring Sai Pallavi has been making headlines for quite some time and it is all thanks to the songs, the leading actors' chemistry and of course speculations around Chaitanya's divorce with wife Samantha Akkineni.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film will release on September 24. Well, much before hitting the marquee, the film has garnered huge attention for its pre-release business. Interestingly, the Naga Chaitanya-starrer has done excellent business with the film collecting Rs 27.8 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for its theatrical rights. Love Story has collected the most moolah from the Nizam area (Rs 11 crore), while the least from Nellore (Rs 1.2 crore). The film has collected Rs 32.8 crore with its worldwide business.

With a massive pre-release business, it is sure that the Naga Chaitanya-starrer will be able to seal the deal within a couple of days of its release. Meanwhile, check out the detailed pre-release business report of Love Story

Nizam: Rs 11 crore

Ceded: Rs 3.35 crore

Uttar Andhra (UA): Rs 3.45 crore

Guntur: Rs 2.5 crore

East: Rs 2.4 crore

West: Rs 2.1 crore

Krishna: Rs 1.8 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.2 crore

Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana: Rs 27.8 crore

Worldwide: Rs 32.8 crore

On a related note, Love Story's advance bookings in Hyderabad have already crossed Rs 1 crore (gross).

Though the film was initially scheduled to hit the cinamas in 2020, the makers decided to postpone the release owing to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions at places, especially in theatres. Backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film boasts of a star-studded cast including Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej, Easwari Rao and Satyam Rajesh, etc.