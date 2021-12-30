Top 5 Telugu Songs On YouTube 2021: Saranga Dariya To Bullettu Bandi, Tracks That Made Everyone Groove!

Saranga Dariya

Love Story's 'Saranga Dariya' lyrical track is on the top spot with 352 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube (at the time of writing). The folk song crooned by Mangli garnered a great deal of attention soon after its release, and it is all thanks to the singer's soulful voice, captivating music and of course the very beautiful Sai Pallavi, who featured in it. With lyrics penned by Suddala Ashok Teja, the popular track has music composed by Pawan CH.

Bullettu Bandi

2021 has indeed been the year of folk numbers. Soon after its release in April 2021, the song went viral on social media in no time. Crooned and performed by Mohana Bhogaraju, the folk song has got over 187 million views on the video streaming platform. 'Bullettu Bandi' is still trending on the internet and thousands of people have been posting videos of them dancing to the song on Instagram and YouTube reels. So far, the song has 1.4 million likes.

Oke Oka Lokam

Though Sashi received a lukewarm response from the audiences, one of its romantic tracks of the film titled 'Oke Oka Lokam' managed to keep everybody hooked throughout the year. Featuring Aadi and Surbhi, the lyrical track has garnered over 150 million views and 1 million likes since its release in January 2021. The romantic number composed by Arun Chiluveru has lyrics penned by Chandra Bose. Sid Sriram has rendered the soulful track.

Srivalli

And we can't afford to miss Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' from the list of top chartbusters of 2021 (YouTube). The soundtrack (lyrical) was released on October 13 and needless to say, it was instantly made viral by the leading man's fans. His confessions to his ladylove Srivalli, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna and his subtle gestures are the high points of the song. The hook step of the film that shows Allu Arjun losing one of his slippers while swaying to the tune has already become the talk of the town for all obvious reasons. Performed by Sid Sriram, the song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. So far, the film has got 112 million views and 1.3 million likes on YouTube.

Laahe Laahe

Another folk number of the year, 'Laahe Laahe' has taken the fifth spot on the list. Featuring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Sangeetha, the song is composed by Mani Sharma. The foot-tapping track has surely struck a chord with the audience with many appreciating the catchy lyrics, effortless moves of the actors and vibrant visuals. Along with the dance sequences, the 4-minute-10-second video also shows some behind-the-scene visuals featuring Ram Charan, which has interested fans, who are nothing but impressed. With 105 million views, the song has received 778 k likes on the video streaming platform.