Pawan Kalyan’s Next With Surender Reddy Confirmed! Makers Drop First Poster

The wait is finally over. One of the renowned production banners SRT Entertainments, today (September 2) took to their official Twitter handle to confirm their big collaboration with Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

Sharing the first poster of the film, the makers tweeted, "Presenting to you all our proud association with @PawanKalyan Gaaru for the prestigious #ProductionNo9."

The film tentatively titled #ProductionNo9 will be directed by Surender Reddy, best known for helming Dhruva, Race Gurram and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The film will mark Surender Reddy's maiden collaboration with Pawan Kalyan.

Ram Talluri, the film's producer also expressed his happiness over the big collaboration as he wrote, "Amping up the festivities with the biggest power-packed announcement of the year.@SRTmovies prestigious #ProductionNo9 with the mighty @PawanKalyan Gaaru Keep up the energy high for this one."

Though nothing much has been revealed in the update, a glimpse of a revolver in it makes it look like an action entertainer that has a lot to do with Hyderabad and its locations like Charminar, which is shown in the poster. Well, the poster and announcement were dropped on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday (September 2).

On a related note, to mark the special day, makers of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Hari Hara Veera Mallu also dropped the first single and release date respectively.

Talking about the film's Bheemla Nayak directed by Saagar K Chandra and also featuring Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen will release on January 12 ahead of the Sankranti festival. As for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the film will hit the marquee on April 29 next year. The period drama helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi also has Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead.

Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Harish Shankar's yet-to-be-titled film.