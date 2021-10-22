Prabhas Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Radhe Shyam Actor!

Global Star Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most popular and wealthiest actors. With enormous fan following and incessant film offers that are coming his way, the actor is truly proving that he is reigning the Indian film industry like no other.

Born as Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju on October 23, the Rebel Star stepped into the world of films with the 2002 action drama Eeswar directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, which turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. The handsome actor got his maiden breakthrough with the 2004 film Varsham co-starring Trisha Krishnan and helmed by Sobhan.

There was no looking back for Prabhas after the tremendous success, post which he became part of Tollywood films like Chakram, Chatrapati, Bujjigadu, Billa, Darling, Mr Perfect and Mirchi. Later in 2015, master craftsman SS Rajamouli emerged with a never seen before extravaganza on the big screen named Baahubali: The Beginning, which not only wowed the global audience but also elevated Prabhas' stardom overnight. The Rebel Star then became a global sensation and the rest is history.

Well, as Prabhas gears up to celebrate his 42nd birthday (October 23), we bring you awe-inspiring details about his net worth, remuneration, luxury vehicle and much more.