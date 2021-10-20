Radhe Shyam Teaser To Be Out On October 23, Makers Announce The Big News With A Brand New Poster!

It's happening! Radhe Shyam's highly-anticipated teaser is all set to release on Saturday, October 23 (at 11.16 am) on the occasion of the leading man Prabhas' 42nd birthday.

Sharing the big and most awaited news through their social media handles, the makers wrote, "Who is Vikramaditya? Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages!" Tagging the Rebel Star and the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde, the team added hashtag #GlobalPrabhasDay and also shared a brand new poster.

In the poster, Prabhas looks intriguing as he is lost in thoughts. It shows a close-up image of the actor and fans are surely enthralled with his new avatar as they trend the viral hashtag #RadheShyamTeaser along with #Prabhas #PrabhasBirthday and many others on Twitter. The poster has only elevated the excitement level around the film further. Well, the teaser will have dialogues in English with subtitles in different languages.

Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas' first on-screen collaboration with starlet Pooja Hegde. On the flip side, the Rebel Star is making his return to the romantic genre have almost a decade with the role of Vikramaditya.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The multi-lingual film is backed by UV Creations and T-Series. The romantic thriller has an ensemble cast including Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Flora Jacob, Raaj Vishwakarma and Sasha Chettri and others.

With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively.