Ram Gopal Varma Takes A Dig At Chiranjeevi And His Family, Calls Allu Arjun The Present Megastar!

Ram Gopal Varma has yet again made headlines and this time for all wrong reasons. Yesterday (August 23), the acclaimed filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to take a jibe at Chiranjeevi and his family of superstars. The Megastar recently ringed in his 66th birthday (August 22) and innumerable pictures from the grand celebration had made it to social media.

Though the party was attended by the family members including Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Allu Aravind, Ram Charan, Vaishnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Allu Sirish and Varun Tej, the absence of Allu Arjun was clearly evident in pictures that circulated on the internet. Apparently, the Stylish Star couldn't make it to the Mega family gathering owing to the current shoot schedule of his forthcoming film Pushpa. Well, taking this opportunity, Ram Gopal Varma shared his thoughts about the Mega family.

Praising Allu Arjun and slamming the other Mega family members, RGV wrote, "Real true Success is the Mega Success of a comedian Allu Ramalingiaah's grandson @alluarjun against the sons ,nephews, nieces, uncles etc etc relatives of @KchiruTweets."

Calling the Mega family members parasites, the controversial director further added that Bunny is a self-made star and is intelligent enough that he did not attend Chiranjeevi's birthday celebration. He tweeted, "The intelligence of @alluarjunis in not to attend @KchiruTweets celebrations is becos he is a self made star and shouldn't join family parasites like @IamVarunTej @IamSaiDharamTej @PawanKalyan @AlwaysRamCharan etc etc who just exist by sucking the success of MEGA @KchiruTweets."

Ram Gopal Varma finally declared that Allu Arjun is the current Megastar of Tollywood. He shared, "After the original Mega star @KchiruTweets the only present MEGA STAR is @alluarjun."

Well, his remarks have not gone down well with the fans of the Mega family who have been expressing their disgust through the comment section of the tweets

This is not the first time when RGV has criticized Chiranjeevi and his family members with his tongue-in-cheek remarks. The Dheyyam director has time and again shared his opinions about each and every Mega family member. He had even released a film on Pawan Kalyan titled Power Star which is a parody take on the actor's political stint.